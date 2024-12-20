Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9296; (P) 0.9325; (R1) 0.9344; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside for the moment. Corrective rebound from 0.9204 could have completed with three waves up to 0.9417. Deeper fall would be seen to 0.9254 support first. Firm break there will bring deeper fall to 0.9209 key support again. On the upside, above 0.9353 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom is probably in place at 0.9204. More consolidations would be seen above there with risk of stronger rebound to 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9481 holds and another fall through 0.9204 to resume larger down trend is in favor.