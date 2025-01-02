Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9378; (P) 0.9412; (R1) 0.9440; More….

EUR/CHF retreated notably after rising to 0.9440 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, break of 0.9440 will resume the corrective rebound from 0.9204 to 0.9481 fibonacci resistance next. On the downside, below 0.9359 minor support will turn intraday bias back to the downside for 0.9284 support instead.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom is probably in place at 0.9204. More consolidations would be seen above there with risk of stronger rebound to 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9481 holds and another fall through 0.9204 to resume larger down trend is in favor.