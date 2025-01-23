Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9426; (P) 0.9441; (R1) 0.9452; More….

While EUR/CHF’s corrective rebound from 0.9204 might extend higher, strong resistance is expected from 0.9481 fibonacci level to finish it. On the downside, below 0.9365 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 0.9336 support first. Firm break of 0.9336 will argue that the correction has completed.

In the bigger picture, while corrective rebound from 0.9204 might extend higher, strong resistance could be seen from 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481 to limit upside. Down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in favor to resume through 0.9204/9 support zone at a later stage. However, strong break of 0.9481 will raise the chance of medium term bottoming, and bring further rally back to 61.8% retracement at 0.9651.