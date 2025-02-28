Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9332; (P) 0.9374; (R1) 0.9397; More….

EUR/CHF’s break of 0.9359 support revives the case that corrective rebound from 0.9204 has completed after rejection by 0.9481 fibonacci resistance. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.9204 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.9414 resistance will mix up the outlook again and turn intraday bias neutral.

In the bigger picture, sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481 should confirm that whole fall from 0.9928 has completed at 0.9204. Further rally should then be seen back to 61.8% retracement at 0.9651 and above. However, another rejection by 0.9481 will keep outlook bearish for extending larger down trend through 0.9204 at a later stage.