EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF continued to struggle below long term falling channel resistance last week. Initial bias stays neutral this week for more consolidation below 0.9660. But after all, further rally is expected as long as 0.9489 support holds. Break of 0.9660 will resume whole rise from 0.9204.

In the bigger picture, prior strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 0.9487) is a medium term bullish sign. Sustained break trading above long-term falling channel resistance (at around 0.9618) would suggest that the downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) has bottomed at 0.9204. Stronger rally should then be seen to 0.9928 key resistance at least.

In the long term picture, bullish signs are emerging. However, the important hurdle at 0.9928 resistance, which is close to 55 M EMA (now at 0.9960), is needed to be taken out decisively before considering long term trend reversal. Otherwise, outlook is neutral at best.