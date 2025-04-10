Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9299; (P) 0.9346; (R1) 0.9439; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral first with current recovery. But outlook is unchanged that rise from 0.9204 has completed as a correction to 0.9660. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9486 support turned resistance holds. Below 0.9252 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9204 low next.

In the bigger picture, rejection by long-term falling channel resistance (now at 0.9600) will retain medium term bearishness. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Downside breakout through 0.9204 low would then be in favor at a later stage.