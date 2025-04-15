Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9203; (P) 0.9279; (R1) 0.9324; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral for consolidations above 0.9218. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9408 resistance holds. On the downside, firm break of 0.9204 low will confirm larger down trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, rejection by long-term falling channel resistance (now at 0.9600) retains medium term bearishness. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9204 (2024 low) will confirm resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 0.9928 to 0.9204 from 0.9660 at 0.8936.