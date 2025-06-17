Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9369; (P) 0.9395; (R1) 0.9436; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral as sideway trading continues. On the upside, break of 0.9428 will resume the rebound from 0.9218 through 0.9445 resistance. However, break of 0.9291 will bring retest of 0.9218 instead.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by long-term falling channel resistance (now at 0.9527) retains medium term bearishness. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9204 (2024 low) will confirm resumption. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9660 resistance holds.