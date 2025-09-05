Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9368; (P) 0.9381; (R1) 0.9399; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment. Outlook is unchanged at corrective pattern from 0.9218 might have completed with three waves up to 0.9452 already. Further decline is in favor as long as 0.9403 resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.9352 minor support will turn bias back to the downside. Further break of 0.9317 will target a retest on 0.9204 low. Nevertheless, break of 0.9403 will dampen this view and bring stronger rise back to 0.9452 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. However, with bullish convergence condition in W MACD, downside potential should be limited in case of another fall. Instead, firm break of 0.9660 resistance will be an important sign of medium term bullish trend reversal.