Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9338; (P) 0.9347; (R1) 0.9356; More…

No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook as consolidations continue above 0.9313. Intraday bias stays neutral and further decline is expected with 0.9394 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.9313 will resume the fall from 0.9452 to retest 0.9218 low. On the upside, break of 0.9394 will bring stronger rally towards 0.9452 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. However, with bullish convergence condition in W MACD, downside potential should be limited in case of another fall. Instead, firm break of 0.9660 resistance will be an important sign of medium term bullish trend reversal.