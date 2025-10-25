EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF edged lower last week but recovered ahead of 0.9204 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, and some more consolidations could be seen. But upside should be limited below 0.9311 support turned resistance. On the downside, break of 0.9204 will confirm larger down trend resumption. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.9660 to 0.9218 from 0.9452 at 0.9179. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.9010.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish with EUR/CHF staying well inside long term falling channel after multiple rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9395). Firm break of 0.9204 will resume the whole down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Break of 0.9452 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming.

In the long term picture, overall long term down trend is still in progress in EUR/CHF. Outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 55 M EMA (now at 0.9820) holds.