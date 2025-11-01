EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF recovered last week but outlook is unchanged. Price action from 0.9208 is seen as a corrective pattern, and upside should be limited by 0.9311 support turned resistance. On the downside, below 0.9236 minor support will bring retest of 0.9204/8 support zone. Firm break there will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9660 to 0.9218 from 0.9452 at 0.9179. However, sustained break of 0.9311 will bring stronger rebound back to 0.9371 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish with EUR/CHF staying well inside long term falling channel after multiple rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9386). Firm break of 0.9204 will resume the whole down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Break of 0.9452 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming.

In the long term picture, overall long term down trend is still in progress in EUR/CHF. Outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 55 M EMA (now at 0.9820) holds.