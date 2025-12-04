Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9325; (P) 0.9335; (R1) 0.9341; More….

EUR/CHF is still bounded in consolidations below 0.9349 and intraday bias stays neutral. As noted before, fall from 0.9660 could have completed at 0.9178, on bullish convergence condition in D MACD. Above 0.9349 will resume the rise from 0.9178, and target 0.9452 resistance next. However, break of 0.9275 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9178 low instead.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish with EUR/CHF staying well inside long term falling channel after multiple rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9371). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Break of 0.9452 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.