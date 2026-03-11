Wed, Mar 11, 2026 11:11 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Daily Outlook

    EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9023; (P) 0.9039; (R1) 0.9057; More….

    Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral and more consolidations could be seen first. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9149 resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8979 will extend the larger down trend to 100% projection of 0.9347 to 0.9092 from 0.9149 at 0.8894.

    In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.