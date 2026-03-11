Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9023; (P) 0.9039; (R1) 0.9057; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral and more consolidations could be seen first. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9149 resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8979 will extend the larger down trend to 100% projection of 0.9347 to 0.9092 from 0.9149 at 0.8894.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of rebound.