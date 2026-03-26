Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9141; (P) 0.9155; (R1) 0.9165; More….

Intraday bias in EURCHF stays on the upside at this point. Rebound from 0.8979 short term bottom should target 61.8% retracement of 0.9394 to 0.8979 at 0.9235 next. On the downside, below 0.9090 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of rebound.