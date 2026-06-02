Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral as range trading continues. Further fall is in favor with 0.9169 resistance intact. Firm break of 0.9094 will resume the decline from 0.9264 to retest 0.8979 low. On the upside, however, decisive break of 0.9169 will argue that the pullback has completed, and turn bias back to the upside for 0.9264.

In the bigger picture, the rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9252) suggests that the down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8979 will confirm down trend resumption. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of another rebound.