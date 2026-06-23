Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral first with current retreat. Some consolidations would be seen below 0.9265 temporary top. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.9179 support holds On the upside, decisive break of 0.9264 resistance will resume the rally from 0.8979 to 100% projection of 0.8979 to 0.9264 from 0.9094 at 0.9379.

In the bigger picture, the break of medium term falling trend line resistance indicate that 0.8979 is already on medium term bottom. Considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, rise from there should at least be reversing the fall from 0.9928, with prospect of developing into a medium term up trend. Firm break of 0.9394 resistance will add more credence to this case. For now rise will remain on the upside as long as 0.9094 support holds, in case of retreat.