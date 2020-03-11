Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8688; (P) 0.8735; (R1) 0.8788; More…

Despite spiking higher to 0.8847, EUR/GBP quickly retreated. Intraday bias is neutral first with focus on 0.8786 resistance. At this point, we’d still expect strong resistance from 0.8786 to complete the corrective rise from 0.8276. Break of 0.8621 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8276 low. However, sustained break of 0.8786 will indicate near term bullishness for 61.8% retracement of 0.9324 to 0.8276 at 0.8924 next.

In the bigger picture, there are various interpretations on the price actions from 0.9324. It could be the third leg of the pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Or it could just be correcting the rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) to 0.9324. But in any case, as long as 0.8786 support turned resistance holds, further decline is expected to 61.8% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9324 at 0.7848 next. Firm break of 0.8786, however, will bring retest of 0.9324 high.