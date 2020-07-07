Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9020; (P) 0.9044; (R1) 0.9077; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.9001 support as well as the near term channel suggests that rebound from 0.8670 has completed at 0.9175. That came after rejection by 61.8% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8670 at 0.9182. Intraday bias is turned back to the downside for 0.8864 support. Break will confirm this bearish case and target a test on 0.8670 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.9067 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9175 instead.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 was deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.