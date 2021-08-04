<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8516; (P) 0.8536; (R1) 0.8546; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 0.8498 support will resume the choppy corrective fall from 0.8718 towards 0.8470 low. On the upside, break of 0.8555 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8668 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8718 resistance holds. However, firm break of 0.8717 would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.