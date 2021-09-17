<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8505; (P) 0.8527; (R1) 0.8552; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is back on the downside as fall from 0.8612 resumed. Deeper fall would be seen back to retest 0.8448 low. On the upside, however, break of 0.8561 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8612 resistance. Overall, with 0.8668 resistance intact, larger fall from 0.9499 is probably still in progress.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.