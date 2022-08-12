<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8437; (P) 0.8454; (R1) 0.8479; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral at this point. Outlook stays bearish with 0.8585 resistance intact. Fall from 0.8720 is expected to resume sooner or later. Break of 0.8338 will turn bias to back to the downside for retesting 0.8201 low.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Medium term bearishness is maintained. Break of 0.8201 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high). Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8697 will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself.