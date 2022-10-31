Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8552; (P) 0.8601; (R1) 0.8631; More…
Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside at this point. Fall from 0.9267 is in progress and should target 0.8201/8388 support zone. For now, near term outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8779 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 0.9267 is a down leg inside long term range pattern. Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201/8338 support zone. But strong support should be seen there to bring reversal.