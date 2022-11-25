Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8566; (P) 0.8601; (R1) 0.8629; More…
Immediate focus is now on 0.8570 support in EUR/GBP. Firm break there will resume the decline from 0.9267. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.9267 to 0.8570 from 0.8827 at 0.8369. For now risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8827 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 0.9267 is a down leg inside long term range pattern. Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201/8338 support zone. But strong support should be seen there to bring reversal. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8869 resistance will turn favor to the case that such decline is merely a correction in the up trend from 0.8201. That is, further rally would be seen at a later stage through 0.9267.