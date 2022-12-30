<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8825; (P) 0.8842; (R1) 0.8862; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the upside despite some loss of upside momentum. Further rally would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9276 to 0.8545 at 0.8997 and possibly above. In any case, further rally will remain in favor as long as 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 0.8783) holds.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.9267 is seen as a down leg inside long term range pattern. Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201/8338 support zone. But strong support should be seen there to bring reversal. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8827 resistance will turn favor to the case that such decline is merely a correction in the up trend from 0.8201. That is, further rally would be seen at a later stage through 0.9267.