Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8743; (P) 0.8815; (R1) 0.8852; More…

Immediate focus is now on 0.8768 support in EUR/GBP. Sustained break of 0.8768, and 38.2% retracement of 0.8545 to 0.8896 at 0.8762, will argue that whole rebound from 0.9545 has completed. Deeper fall would be seen back to 61.8% retracement at 0.8679, and possibly further to retest 0.8545 low. On the upside, break of 0.8896 will resume the rally from 0.8545 to 61.8% projection of 0.8545 to 0.8876 from 0.8768 at 0.8973.

In the bigger picture, with 55 week EMA (now at 0.8618) intact, the favored case is that rise from 0.8545 is part of the whole up trend from 0.8201 (2022 low). Sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 0.9276 to 0.8545 at 0.8997 will pave the way to retest 0.9267 high next. However, break of 0.8768 support will dampen this view and bring retest of 0.8545 low instead.