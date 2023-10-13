<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8629; (P) 0.8641; (R1) 0.8659; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral first but further decline is in favor with 0.8654 resistance intact. Below 0.8614 will resume the choppy fall form 0.8704 to 0.8568 support next. However, above 0.8654 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for retesting 0.8700/4 resistance zone instead.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Decisive break of 0.8700 resistance will argue that this decline has completed with three waves down to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 could then be another leg inside the pattern and targets 0.8977 and above. However, rejection by 0.8700 will keep the down trend alive for another fall through 0.8491 at a later stage.