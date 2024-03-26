Tue, Mar 26, 2024 @ 06:24 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8567; (P) 0.8576; (R1) 0.8586; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with current retreat. But further rise will remain in favor as long as 0.8529 minor support holds. Rebound from 0.8497 is seen as at least correcting the fall from 0.8764. Above 0.8601 will target 161.8% projection of 0.8497 to 0.8577 from 0.8503 at 0.8632.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.9267 has completed, despite loss of downside momentum as seen in D MACD. As long as 0.8713 resistance holds, the down trend will remain in favor to resume through 0.8491 low at la later stage.

