Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with current recovery. Some consolidations would be seen above 0.8529 temporary low. But further decline is expected as long as 0.8582 resistance holds. Below 0.8529 will target 0.8491/7 support zone.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as EUR/GBP is capped below medium term falling trendline. That is, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8491/7 will target 100% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8643 at 0.8376.