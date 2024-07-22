Mon, Jul 22, 2024 @ 09:01 GMT
EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8413; (P) 0.8423; (R1) 0.8438; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays mildly on the upside as stronger rebound could be seen in EUR/GBP to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8473). Nevertheless, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8498 resistance holds, and larger down trend should resume through 0.8382 at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 key support (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.

