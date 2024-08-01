Thu, Aug 01, 2024 @ 09:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Daily Outlook

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8409; (P) 0.8429; (R1) 0.8441; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. Consolidation from 0.8382 might extend with stronger recovery. But outlook continues to stay bearish with 0.8498 resistance intact. Firm break of 0.8382 will resume larger down trend next target will be 138.2% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8463 at 0.8274.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 key support (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.