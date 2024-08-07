Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8578; (P) 0.8597; (R1) 0.8632; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with 4H MACD crossed below signal line. Some consolidations would be seen below 0.8618 first. Downside should be contained above 0.8517 minor support to bring another rally. Above 0.8618 will resume the rise from 0.8382 to 0.8643 resistance. Decisive break there will strengthen the case of larger bullish reversal and target 0.8764 key resistance next.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 0.8382 is strong, there is no confirmation of trend reversal yet. As long as 0.8643 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9267 could still resume through 0.8382 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8643 will indicate that such down trend has completed, and turn outlook bullish.