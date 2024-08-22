Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8502; (P) 0.8524; (R1) 0.8538; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral as range trading continues above 0.8507. For now, strong support is still expected from 55 D EMA (now at 0.8498), to complete the correction from 0.8624. Break of 0.8591 resistance will argue that rise from 0.8382 is ready to resume through 0.8624. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.8382 to 0.8624 at 0.8474.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 0.8382 is strong, there is no confirmation of trend reversal yet. As long as 0.8643 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9267 could still resume through 0.8382 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8643 will indicate that such down trend has completed, and turn outlook bullish for 0.8764 resistance next.