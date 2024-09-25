Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8302; (P) 0.8345; (R1) 0.8366; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral as it recovered after hitting 61.8% projection of 0.8624 to 0.8399 from 0.8463 at 0.8324. Some consolidations would be seen first, but outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8399 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8316 and sustained trading below 0.8324 will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.8237 next.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is resuming. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound.