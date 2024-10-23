Wed, Oct 23, 2024 @ 11:10 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8304; (P) 0.8326; (R1) 0.8337; More…

No change in EUR/GBP outlook. As long as 0.8433 resistance holds, current down trend is still in progress for 0.8201 key support next. Strong support could be seen from there to bring rebound. But for now, break of 0.8433 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.

