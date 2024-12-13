Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8233; (P) 0.8253; (R1) 0.8279; More…

EUR/GBP rebounded strongly ahead of 0.8201 support. Considering the strong momentum, intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.8363 resistance. Decisive break there will be suggest near term bullish reversal and target 0.8446 resistance and above. In case of another decline through 0.8224, focus will be on bottoming sign as it approaches 0.8201 again.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.