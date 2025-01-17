Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8404; (P) 0.8421; (R1) 0.8435; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral first with focus on 0.8446 resistance. Decisive break there will resume the rally from 0.8221 to 0.8624 cluster resistance zone. On the downside, however, break of 0.8403 minor support will indicate rejection by 0.8446, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8332).

In the bigger picture, considering bullish convergence condition in D MACD, decisive break of 0.8446 resistance and 55 W EMA (now at 0.8446) should confirm medium term bottoming at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.8201 key support (2022 low). Further rally should be seen towards 0.8624 key resistance, even as a correction to the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Overall, however, medium term outlook will be neutral at best until decisive break of 0.8624 cluster zone (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621). Risk will stay on the downside even in case of strong rebound.