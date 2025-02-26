Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8288; (P) 0.8296; (R1) 0.8309; More…

No change in EUR/GBP’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral at this point. Another fall is expected as long as 0.8308 minor resistance holds. Below 0.8264 will resume the whole decline from 0.8472 to retest 0.8221 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8308 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 0.8376 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, the medium term down trend remains intact with EUR/GBP staying well inside the falling channel. Prior rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.8431) also affirm bearishness. Decisive break of 0.8201/8221 support zone will resume whole down trend from 0.9449 (2020 high) and carry larger bearish implications.