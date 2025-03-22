EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP dipped lower last week but lacked follow through momentum. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside. break of 0.8488 will resume the rise from 0.8239 through 0.8472 resistance to medium term falling channel resistance (now at 0.8495). However, sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.8347) will suggest that rise from 0.8239 has completed and turn bias back to the downside instead.

In the bigger picture, EUR/GBP is still bounded inside medium term falling channel. While rebound from 0.8221 might extend higher, it could still develop into a corrective pattern. Overall outlook will be neutral at best and down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) could extend, at least until decisive break of channel resistance (now at 0.8495).

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.