Thu, Mar 27, 2025 @ 07:57 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8323; (P) 0.8349; (R1) 0.8369; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays mildly on the downside for the moment. Rise from 0.8239 might have completed at 0.8448 already. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8239 support. On the upside, above 0.8384 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8448. Overall, consolidation pattern from 0.8221 is still in progress and could extend further.

In the bigger picture, EUR/GBP is still bounded inside medium term falling channel. While rebound from 0.8221 might extend higher, it could still develop into a corrective pattern. Overall outlook will be neutral at best and down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) could extend, at least until decisive break of channel resistance (now at 0.8495).

