EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8394; (P) 0.8426; (R1) 0.8447; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside for the moment. Current development suggests that whole rebound from 0.8221 has completed as a corrective move. Further decline should be seen back to 0.8221/8239 support zone. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8539 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the extended decline from 0.8737 dampened the original bullish view. While a medium term bottom was in place at 0.8221, price actions from there could be a corrective pattern only. Larger down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) might still be in progress. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8438) will turn favor to this bearish case.

