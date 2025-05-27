Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8386; (P) 0.8397; (R1) 0.8407; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside at this point. Decline from 0.8737 should target 0.8314 support first, and then 0.8239 low. On the upside, above 0.8458 resistance should indicate short term bottoming, likely with bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. However, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.