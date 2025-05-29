Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8375; (P) 0.8389; (R1) 0.8396; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside, and fall from 0.8737 is in progress for 0.8314 support. Break there will bring retest of 0.8239 low. On the upside, above 0.8400 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8458 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. However, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.