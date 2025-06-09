Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8414; (P) 0.8428; (R1) 0.8440; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral at this point. On the upside, above 0.8448 will bring stronger rebound to 38.2% retracement of 0.8737 to 0.8354 at 0.8500. On the downside, below 0.8401 will bring retest of 0.8354 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. Nevertheless, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.