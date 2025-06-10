EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8419; (P) 0.8424; (R1) 0.8433; More…

EUR/GBP’s rebound from resumed by breaking through 0.8448 resistance, and intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 0.8737 to 0.8354 at 0.8500. Strong resistance could be seen from 0.8500 to complete the corrective bounce. On the downside, break of 0.8413 support will bring retest of 0.8354 low. However, firm break of 0.8500 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 0.8591 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. Nevertheless, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.