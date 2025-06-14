EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s rebound from 0.8354 extended higher last week but lost momentum after hitting 0.8545. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8416 support holds. Above 0.8545 will target for 61.8% retracement of 0.8737 to 0.8354 at 0.8591. Firm break there will pave the way to 0.8373 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Nevertheless, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.