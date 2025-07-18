Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8626; (P) 0.8654; (R1) 0.8672; More…

EUR/GBP is staying in consolidations below 0.8695 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is expected as long as 0.8607 support holds. Above 0.8695 will target 0.8737 high. Decisive break there will resume the whole rise from 0.8221 low, and target 0.8867 fibonacci level. Nevertheless, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 0.8607 will argue that rebound from 0.8354 has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8541).

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, firm break of 0.8737 will still pave the way to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867.