Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8634; (P) 0.8647; (R1) 0.8661; More…

EUR/GBP is still holding on to 0.8636 support despite breaching it. Intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, break of 0.8683 minor resistance will extend the rebound from 0.8595 through 0.8711 to retest 0.8752 high. However, firm break of 0.8636 will turn bias to the downside for 0.8595 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise could still be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Nevertheless, sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8518) will argue that the pattern has completed and bring retest of 0.8221 low.