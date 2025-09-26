Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8727; (P) 0.8739; (R1) 0.8755; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is back on the upside as rise resume after brief consolidations. Decisive break of 0.8752 resistance will resume larger rally to 61.8% projection of 0.8354 to 0.8752 from 0.8631 at 0.8877, which is close to 0.8867 fibonacci level. However, break of 0.8694 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.8631 support, to extend near term sideway trading.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise could still be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Nevertheless, sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8518) will argue that the pattern has completed and bring retest of 0.8221 low.