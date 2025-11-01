Sat, Nov 01, 2025 @ 16:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

Action Forex
By Action Forex

EUR/GBP’s rise from 0.8221 resumed last week and hit as high as 0.8817. But with a temporary top formed, initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations. Further rise is expected as long as 0.8750 resistance turned above holds. Above 0.8817 will target 0.8867 fibonacci level. Firm break there will carry larger bullish implications. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8750 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.8654 support instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is still seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Firm break of 0.8654 support will be the first sign that this corrective bounce has completed. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high).

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.